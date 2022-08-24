Here is Everything About Theresa Caputo’s Daughter Fiance Michael Mastrandrea

Everyone knows about Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo’s Daughter Victoria who exchanged the knots with her fiance on 22nd May. His fiance’s name is Michael Mastrandrea. Let’s see all the details of Theresa Caputo’s Daughter, Victoria, and her fiance.

Bio of Theresa Caputo’s Daughter Fiance Michael Mastrandrea

Michael Mastrandrea’s date of birth is 28th August 1994. He was raised in Hicksville, New York, United States. His father often makes an appearance in Michael’s Instagram feed, and his mother’s name is Maryann Mastrandrea.

He also posted the picture with his father and gave the caption, “Not Just a Dad, but a role model and best friend for me.”

He has two siblings, a brother named Marco and a sister named Melissa. Most of the time is spent with his siblings, and you can see the pictures on his social media. There is not much information regarding grandparents. He lost his father in March 2020, and this news was shared on Instagram with the caption. “no words, everything hurts and rest easy Nonno, I will miss and love you forever.”

Social media Appearance

Michael is active on social media as her Instagram account is under the username @michaelmastrandrea, with more than 14.3k followers. There are several pictures with Victoria too. He loves Victoria, and therefore, he writes in the bio,” this profile is basically a Victoria fan page.”

You can see Michael and his siblings’ photographs on Marco’s Instagram under the username @marcomatrandrea and on Melissa’s Instagram under the name @melissamastrandrea.

Relationship between Michael and Victoria

Michael and Victor had been dating since 2017. The first time Victoria’s fiance Michael appeared with her in New York, she posted that picture. After two years, they engaged, and Michael posted the picture of a special occasion in 2019 with the caption, “ Last night I got to propose to my best friend.

She is the most beautiful girl, and I am so honored and blessed to call you mine can’t wait to love this life with you, babe. I love you.”

Then they also bought their first house in May 2020 ad posted the picture. Their wedding ceremony took place at mercy Chruch in Hicksville, New York. They released butterflies and moved to the rooftop of Hudson in Jersey City. Moreover, the exciting thing was that the party was complemented by views of Manhattan Skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

After the dance, she dedicated a song to her mother, Theresa Caputo. Her mother also shared the most memorable moment of her wedding on social media. Aj Ingoglia Films did their wedding shot, and Red Haute Events planned the event.