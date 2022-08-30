Here is Everything About Tom LIamas Wife: Jennifer LIamas

Do you know who Tom LIamas Wife is? Jennifer LIamaswho is famous as the wife of Emmy Winning news correspondent Tom LIamas. Jennifer is an American news channel producer. Here let’s talk about all the details of Tom LIamas and Jennifer LIamas.

Early Life of Jennifer LIamas

Jennifer LIamas was born on 19th September 1981. Her full real name is Jennifer Lynn Kloete. There are no details regarding her parents. She lives in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jennifer’s height is five feet and seven inches, and she weighs 57 kg. She got an education at Loyola University, New Orleans. At this place, she got a degree of Arts Major in Broadcast and Journalism.

Professional Life

After graduation, she took started her career as a production assistant at MSNBC. After that, she joined NBC as an associated producer and worked there for a few years. Then, she relocated to Miami, Florida, and joined WSVN Channel 7 in November 2005.

She worked for three years and went back to MSNBC as a line producer. She was promoted from a senior producer to the executive producer for News Nation with Tamron Hall.

Net worth of Tom LIamas’s Wife

Tom LIamas’s wife is earning a handsome amount of money. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Jennifer LIamas is $100,000-$500,000.

Relationship Status

Jennifer married Tom LIamas on 11th June 2006. They met first time in early 2000 when they were working at NBC. They have three children named Malena, Juliette, and Tomas LIamas. Now, They are living in New York with children.