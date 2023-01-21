Here Is Everything That You Want to Know About Mikey Barone

Social media provides the opportunity for everyone to showcase one’s talent. Mikey Barone is one of them. He is a popular YouTuber and shares videos with his friends. Mikey is also famous because of his relationship with pop singer Maggie Lindemann. Barone was born on 2ns July 1999 in Rhode Island. He lives with his mother and stepfather. Let’s know about all the other details of Mikey Barone.

Early and Professional Life

There is no information regarding his siblings. Also, information needs to be revealed regarding his education.

Mikey Barone also has another channel named Brikey and his friend Bryce Hall. Mikey watched Cameron Dallas’ movie Expelled and became an influence. He began posting videos on Vine and shifted to a different platform. Currently, he has more than 500k people and more than 400k on his YouTube channel.

Relationship status

Mikey Barone has been in a relationship with singer Maggie Lindemann. Maggie is also a pop singer. Also, He posted a photo of Nicole Alexander and said they were a couple/ besides, he also dated Taylor Alesia, an Instagram model, but this relationship ended.

Mikey Barone Net Worth

Mikey earns a handsome amount of money on multiple social media platforms. According to an estimation, his net worth is $500k. He bought a mansion just at the age of 17. Most of his earnings come from his Instagram and Youtube accounts.