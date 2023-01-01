Here Is Everything That You Want To Know About Tamiko Bolton

Tamiko Bolton got famous when she started dating one of the richest men, George Soros. Tamiko is a pharmacist and entrepreneur but reached the top when she entered a relationship with George. Let’s learn all about Tamiko Bolton.

Early Life

Tamiko was born in 1971; her birthplace is California, United States. She was raised with her parents as her father is a naval commander and her mother is a nurse. She is a pharmacist and spent her childhood with her family. She went to the University of Utah and got a bachelor’s degree. After that, she earned an MBA degree from the University of Miami.

Professional Life

After completing her education, Bolton did a job as a consultant in health career and education. She was a licensed pharmacist and also founded vitamin sales and dietary supplement companies. However, she also started a yoga business along with her husband.

Relationship of Tamiko Bolton and George Soros

George Soros is a billionaire and popular as a business icon, political activist, and author. He founded a company named Open Society Foundations, which is a humanitarian agency. Moreover, he is a director of Soros Fund Management. They met in 2008 and attended the same dinner.

After that, they started dating and engaged in Southampton. In the ceremony, only close family and friends were invited, and then George gave her a ring of Graff diamond with platinum and rose gold bands.

The couple married on 21st September 2013 in Caramoor estate. They invited 500 guests. and many celebrities came to their ceremony. Reem Acra designed her dress, which was also created for Jennifer Lopez, and Angelina Jolie.

Tamiko Bolton’s Net Worth

No one knows about her exact net worth. According to an assumption, she earns almost $140,000 per year and shares her net worth with her husband. So we can say the estimated net worth of Tamiko Bolton is $8.3 billion.