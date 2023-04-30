 High Rise Invasion Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and All Other Details

Anime lovers were so excited when Netflix launched High Rise Invasion season 1. Yuri Honjo was in action in the first season. It came on Netflix in 2021 with 12 episodes. Everyone was so overwhelmed after watching this series. It made viewers wary of people wearing masks and paranoid about things like running away from snipers, waking up on top of a building, etc.

Now everyone is waiting for High Rise invasion season 2. So let’s talk about all the details of the upcoming season. However, the first thing that came to mind was whether the second season would come. At this time, Netflix, Zero-G, and other anime-related companies did not make any announcements regarding it. It is because anime is different than other series that’s why these take years to renew.

Undoubtedly, the first season became successful, and streamers are waiting for the second season. The first season was released in 2021, and now Netflix and other producers did not make any announcement for the second season. However, we are still hopeful for the second season. Netflix is the Largest financial sponsor of anime so that we can expect good news.

Release Date of High Rise Invasion Season 2

As we told you, an official announcement has yet to be made regarding the release date of high-rise invasion Season 2. Fans are waiting for the information. According to some sources, we hope the second season will come in 2023. Now let’s see what happens.

Storyline of High Rise Invasion Season 2

In the first season, we saw that Yuri and Allies succeeded in Beyoun Mamoru Aikawa’s protection. Yuri breaks the swimmer mask, and Mamoru discovers that Rika is the sibling of Yuri. The season ends with Yuri’s statement that she will find her brother and end the infernal era. So what do we expect from the second season? According to spoilers, Yuri will explore her new abilities and then disclose them to her family.

Cast of High Rise Invasion Season 2

We expect all the previous starring to return in the second season. Fans hope to see Yuchior Umehara as Sniper Mask, Akira Sekine as Lyon Shinzaki, Junya Enoki as Rika Honjo, Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri Honjo, Shiki Aoki as Mayuko Nise, and others. So let’s see who will appear in the second season.

Trailer of High Rise Invasion Season 2

If producers make any announcement regarding the second season, we will get the trailer for the second season. Here you can watch the trailer and enjoy the whole first season on Netflix.

https://youtu.be/A25xEmPNmBM