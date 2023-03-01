High School DxD Season 5: Cast, Release Date, and Storyline

High School DxD is a popular Japanese animated series adapted from the light novel titled High School DxD. Ichiei Ishibumi is the writer of the novel. The season is not renewed for the fifth season. But it seems that the series will renew very soon. Let’s know the complete details of the series.

High School DxD Season 5

High School DxD is an action and comedy series. It is the story of Issei Hyodo, who was killed on his first date. He is revived as a demon by Rias Gremory to be selected into a high-class devil group. All the previous seasons got a positive response from the audience.

The anime series received the behind-voice actors’ award. Ryosuke Nakanishi produced the music for the series. No announcement has been made yet regarding the fifth season of the series. There are no further updates on the fifth season.

All the main cast will come back in the fifth season of the series. Moreover, there could be some new characters in the series High School DxD.

Release Date of High Season DxD Season 5

There is no update regarding the release date of the fifth season. We expect the upcoming season of the anime series High School DxD will start where it is left in the fourth season the series High School DxD. We will get the updates and will share them with you.

The anime series is available on Netflix. The series aired on Tokyo TV’s satellite channel AT-X and other networks. It is full of comedy and supernatural series. Funimation in North America licenses the series. Meanwhile, Madman Entertainment gave the license to the series.

Three seasons contained 12 episodes, and the fourth season was in 13 episodes. We can expect that the fifth season will include 12 or 13 episodes.

Review of The Previous Season

In the last season, Issei and Sairaorg fight and suddenly gets the upper hand. He has to use the juggernaut drive as he is reluctant and wants to have any chance or defeat Sairaorg.

In argument, the former host of Albion interrupts them and reminds Isseii of that time when he inserted a gem of Albion into his boosted gear.

In the last season, Issei shares his true feelings for Rias and confesses his love publicly. Despite the willpower of Sairaog, Isei tried d to use his Crimson Blaster and damaged Sairaorg. Issei gets drained and losses his armor.

Ultimately, Issei and Rias share their first kiss scene as a couple. Azazel and Sairog talk with each other and live happily together.

Cast of High School DxD Season 5

In the upcoming project, we expect all the previous cast to return in the fifth season. Fans are excited to see the old cast. The release date of High Season DxD season 5 is not declared yet, because no official announcement has been made yet. The series will arrive on TV Tokyo’s satellite channel At-X.

The first season came in January 2012, the second in July 2013, the third in April 2015, fourth in 2018. Everyone is waiting for the fifth season, so we will soon get the good news.

Trailer

The official trailer is not available yet because it did not release. Stay tuned; we will update you regarding the trailer and other details of the High School DxD season 5.

https://youtu.be/_JPzTshjf00