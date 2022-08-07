Hilary Hoover: Fiancee of Country Singer Brooke Eden

Country singer Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover are getting Engaged as they are long-time girlfriends. Here people want to know about the woman who won the heart of lovely singer Brooke Eden. Let’s know about Hilary Hoover.

Who IS Hilary Hoover and Early Life

Hilary Hoover was born on 28th September 1989. She was raised in Carmel, Indiana, along with three siblings; two brothers, Grant and Griffin, and one sister Abby Hoover. Her sister is a speech pathologist and contributes to IU Health North Hospital and Riley Children’s Health.

There is not much detail about the parents, but she often shares the picture with them on social media. Hilary Hoover went to Purdue University and got her bachelor’s degree of Arts in communication in 2012.

Professional Life

After completing her education, Hilary went to the Sports production team for News Channel in May 2011. Hilary began working as an editorial assistant in all Access Music groups in May 2012 and worked there until November 2012.

In November 2012, she joined Broken Bow Group and also contributed to the Northeast Regional Promotion. Moreover, she put her experience as a radio producer with Garth Brooke. She has worked at Brooke Eden’s record label. It was a time when they met.

Hillary Hoover and Brooke Eden’s Relationship Status

Brooke and Hilary started dating on 8th December 2015. Eden said she had bought two matching necklaces that said 50/50 by Christmas of that year. Hilary claims that it was the gesture of proposals that happened in May. It was from both sides. Hilary made the first move to Nashville home and presented a greeting card to inform her they were ready to fly off for a gateway.

Well, there were many greeting cards that expressed Hilary’s feelings. She proposed to Eden at the private pool of the resort when both were in their swimsuits. Moreover, Eden was ready for this surprise. After Hillary, Eden also told her and said, “yes, I am proposing to you.”

They both had been shopping for the rings for months, and then Hilary picked out five rings that consisted of two diamonds.

On the other side, Eden selected four diamond rings. This is all about the Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden.