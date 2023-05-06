How old is Ian Boggs: Early and Professional Life, Physical Appearance and Net Worth

Ian Boggs is a well-known actor, photographer, and social media personality. He was noticed when he appeared in Kingdom Hearts: Dream of Another World. After that, he appeared in the tv series Ginormo. Let’s know about all the details of Star, like how old Ian Boggs is, their career, relationship, and net worth.

Early life

His full name is Ian Naota Boggs. Ian was born on 11th November 1998. He was born and raised in Japan, Hawaii, and Italy. He was also passionate about traveling and voted in more than 20 countries. At the age of 18, he had already visited 15 counties. In the favorite hobbies of Ian, skating, surfing, and gym are included. There is little detail about his siblings; we know she has a younger sister. However, there needs to be more information regarding his education.

How old is Ian Boggs

Ian Boggs is 24 years old.

Physical Appearance

The height of Ian is five feet and nine inches, and he weighs 75 kg. Ian is a fitness freak and does muscular building passionately. Now he looks attractive with dark brown eyes and hair.

Social media Appearance

Ion Boggs became famous because of creating comedic short videos. He has almost $8 million subscribers on YouTube and many on TikTok and Instagram.

Ian Boggs’s Net Worth

According to sources, the estimated net worth of Ian is $2-4 million. His primary source of income is YouTube, Photography, modeling, endorsement, and acting career.

Career

Ian likes dancing, drawing, and singing, and he traveled a lot during their teenage years. In their student life, he worked as a photographer at Ian Boggs Photography and started a mobile photography service. This business captured weddings, family gatherings, brands, companies, influencers, and artists.

People loved his unique content on Tiktok, where he created videos related to travel, lifestyle, and photography at that time. After capturing the pictures of content creators, he wanted to become a content creator.

In 2010, he started his YouTube channel and posted a video in 2011. He has almost 8.34 million subscribers. He uploads POV, ranking, vlogging, and funny videos on it and gets fantastic views.