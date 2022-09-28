Huke Cod: Everything About Him and His Adorable Relationship with Girlfriend

Huke Cod is a popular professional esports player and gamer who plays for Dallas Empire. It is an American Professional Call of Duty League esports team. Let’s talk about all the details of Huke Cod.

Life of Huke Cod

Huke’s date of birth is 21st October 1999. Her girlfriend’s name is Cuyler Garland. The birthplace is Saudi Arabia. Because of his gaming strategies,

Huke’s name was included in the 2020 COD World Champion. Apparently, she is the youngest COD player to win a silver XGames silver medal.

Professional Life

Before Dallas Empire, Huke played for many teams and was well played for three teams such as FaZe Clan, Denial Esports, and Enigma 6 Group. Moreover, he went to play for Team Envy from November 2017 to June 2019. Huke Cod joined Splyce in June 2019 and played for three months.

Huke Cod’s Net Worth

According to some reports, the estimated net worth of Huke Cod is $396,215.

Relationship Status

He is in a relationship with another gamer girl named Michelle Muhrie. They have been in dating for over a year. He took his Instagram and shared the happy one-year snap with his girlfriend in February 2021.

In this adorable picture, he gave the caption, ‘one year with my beautiful girlfriend, it’s all love.’ His girlfriend Michelle also posted on Instagram with the caption, ‘One year! I love you so so much.”

Another photo was revealed in February 2020 with the caption, ‘just vibin.’ She introduced herself as a gamer and has over 2.3 k followers on Instagram under the username @shellymuhrie. Her bio reads, ‘I play a lot of different video games.’

Social Media Appearance

Huke Cod is active on social media platforms such as Twitter under the user name @Huke with 93.9k followers and on Instagram with 6.4k followers under the username @hukecg.