Humayun Saeed receives Golden Visa from the UAE

Dubai ( The breaking Times – December 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) After singer Ali Zafar, Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has also got the Golden Visa of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Humayun Saeed has shared the news on social media website Instagram, calling it an honor to receive a Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates.

Humayun Saeed said:

“I am always grateful to the people of Dubai for their love for me and my work.”

The actor added that he and his family have always loved Dubai and enjoyed the holidays in Dubai. Humayun Saeed also thanked the government of Dubai and especially the Dubai Film and TV Commission.