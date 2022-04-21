Member of the US House of Representatives Ilhan Omar visits Pakistan

Islamabad ( The New York Times – Joe Kahn )

Ilhan Omar, a member of the US House of Representatives has arrived in Islamabad today on a four-day official visit to Pakistan.

On arrival at Islamabad Airport, Ilhan was received at the Pakistan Foreign Office by Director General for the United States Malik Mudassir Tipu.

Ilhan Omar has also met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government leaders.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has told BBC Urdu News that during the visit on April 20-24, Ilhan Omar will hold meetings with various government officials as well as the political leadership. Ilhan Omar will also visit the provincial capital Lahore and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Who is Ilhan Omar? Biography and Carrier

Ilhan Omar, 39, from the US state of Minnesota, is one of the first two Muslim women in the history of the US House of Representatives to have access to the House of Representatives. She belongs to the Democratic Party.

Ilhan Omar, who wore the hijab in 2016, became a Somali American lawmaker when former President Donald Trump made statements that Somali immigrants were spreading extremist ideas in the United States.

Ilhan Omar’s bill against Islamophobia

In December last year, Ilhan Omar introduced a bill against Islamophobia which was passed by the Congress. The White House also backed the bill, saying freedom of religion is a basic human right.

The bill, named “International Fighting against Islamophobia”, aims to appoint a special envoy to the State Department to report incidents of Islamophobia around the world to the State Department.