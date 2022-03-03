Grand Operation against Illegal Housing Societies in Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Led by District Planning Officer Javed Anwar Gondal, action was taken against illegal housing societies on Arifwala Road and several illegal housing schemes were sealed.

The colonies against which action was taken include Khokhar Town 114/9L, Musa Block 108/9L, Taj Mahal 100/9L and Gulshan Jamil 101/9L.

During the operation, the flakes of illegal housing societies were removed and Gates were demolished. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik has said that action against illegal housing societies will be continued and FIRs will be registered against the owners of the societies.

Later, while taking action against the encroachments, the Taste Inn Commercial Market Bypass 87/9L was sealed and the ongoing work there was also stopped immediately.