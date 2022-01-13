Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense exchange bitter Remarks

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The inside story of the parliamentary party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister has come to light. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak have exchanged bitter words.

According to sources, the Defense Minister told the Prime Minister that they had made you the Prime Minister. Gas was banned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KPK produced gas and electricity but they were being mistreated.

“We would not be able to vote if this was your attitude.” Pervez Khattak

Talking to Pervez Khattak, the Prime Minister said that if you were not satisfied with me, I will give the government to someone else. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was fighting the war of the country.

“I have no personal interest. I don’t have factories. My efforts are in the national interest.” Imran Khan

The Prime Minister said that if people would blackmail me, I would invite the opposition to come and govern. According to sources, the meeting of the parliamentary party was very tense and the faces of the party leaders looked very sad.

During the meeting, Hamad Azhar tried to speak in the middle, but Pervez Khattak rebuked him and stopped Hamad Azhar and said that he was talking to the Prime Minister.