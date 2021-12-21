Indian Movie 83 will hit Cinemas on December 23

Mumbai ( The Breaking Times – December 21, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Ranveer Singh has been paid Rs 200 million for his performance in a movie about the win of Cricket World Cup in 83. Ranveer will also be given a share of the earnings of the movie.

According to Indian media channels, Ranveer Singh has played the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of the Indian cricket team that won the World Cup in the movie “83”. Besides, his wife actress Deepika Padukone has played the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in the film.

The movie “83” is being promoted and the couple is promoting their movie all over the world including India. The film will hit indian cinemas and theatres on December 23.