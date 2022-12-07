Ingrid Quinn Life, Net Worth and Marriage with David Boreanaz

Ingrid Quinn is the wife of American actor David Boreanaz and a social worker by profession. She got popular after her marriage to David. But their divorce came into the spotlight of the media and drew a lot of attention.

Ingrid Quin was born in the United States. She is very secretive, and no information is available there. There is no information regarding her educational history. Ingrid married David Boreanaz, who is a popular actor and built a significant career.

Ingrid’s Life

David is famous for his roles in Married with Children, Buffy the Vampire layer, American Dad, Aspen Extreme, Baby Blues, and many more. He also got many awards.

Ingrid Quinn got married to David in June 1997, and they started dating three years ago, in 1994. At that time, he was struggling with his career, and Ingrid gave his support. In an interview, he said she is her support.

After the marriage, problems arose when David was close to casting members of the show Angel and Buffy. He worked so hard, at least three to four nights per week. Ingrid began t come on set of the show to check up on him. She was very jealous, and David did not like this thing.

So after some time, they separated, and David filed for divorce, where the reason was mentioned as an irreconcilable difference. After one year, David married Jaime Bergman. Ingrid is not in any relationship now.

Ingrid Quinn Net worth

Ingrid earned a lot of money being a social worker. According to sources, Ingrid’s net worth is almost $500k.