Punjab Lok Lehar Celebrates International Mother Language Day

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) On the occasion of International Mother Languages ​​Day, Punjab Lok Lahar organized rallies from Jogi Chowk Sahiwal to the Darbar of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

Rallies of district organizations of Bahawalnagar, Burewala, Vehari, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Pakpattan were held at Darbar of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

A meeting was held to make Punjabi language the educational, official and national language of Punjab. Later, prayers were offered at the Darbar for the development of the Punjabi language.

On the occasion, Chairman Punjab Lok Lahar Qaswar Mubarak Butt said that the reception of rallies by the people in various places is a clear proof of the love of the people of Punjab for their mother tongue.

This people’s power demands from the legislature that the basic right of Punjabis be made Punjabi as a medium of instruction.

Punjabi should be made the medium of education in Punjab from primary to graduation so that our future generations can be connected with the cultural, scientific, literary and social background of Punjab through Punjabi language and adapt their future to the requirements of the present. ۔