Iris Apatow Age, parents, Relationship Status, and All other details.

Iris Apatow is an actress and social media influencer from the United States. Iris is famous for her role as Arya in the series ‘Love.’ She is the youngest of two daughters named Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow.

Moreover, her other well-known roles are noted in This is 40, Knocked Up, and Funny People. She is a legal adult and made headlines about her boyfriend. Let’s talk about all the details of Iris Apatow age, relationship, career, etc.

Early life of Iris Apatow

Iris Apatow is a model, media influencer, actress, and entrepreneur. She was born on 12th October 2022 in San Francisco, California, USA. Her height is five feet and six inches, and Iris Apatow age is 19 years.

She got an education at Crossroads School for Arts and Science, which is a prestigious college preparatory school in Santa Monica, California. She started working at an early age of life and grew up in a film industry family.

Her mother, Leslie Mann, is a popular American actress and appeared in the movies like The Cable Guy, Funny people, Big Daddy, and 17 Again. Her father, Judd Apatow, is an American comedian, filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter and also the founder of Apatow Productions.

Judd is known for his work in movies like this is 40, Funny people, and the 40-year-old virgin. Iris has an elder sister named Maude and plays Lexi Howard in the HBO series Euphoria.

Professional Life of Iris Apatow

Irish is a child actress and in her father’s romantic movie Knocked Up. It was released in 2007 at the age of four years. Moreover, she played the role of Charlotte on her mother’s screen, Debbie and Pete.

Moreover, she also made a 60-minute documentary chat program and acted in many traditional movies and tv series such as Sausage Party, This is 40, and Funny People. Besides, Iris also played a role in the series Love from 2016 to 2018. Besides, she made an appearance in the comedy genre The Bubble in 2022.

Relationship Status

Iris got attention and made news when posting the kissing shot on Instagram with Ryder Robinson, the son of American actress Kate Hudson. Irish and Ruder have been dating since August. Ryder recognized Irish as his girlfriend on Valentine’s 2022.

Apatow’s Net Worth

Irish is earning a handsome amount of money from his professional life. The estimated net worth of Apatow is $80k.

Social Media Appearance

Iris is active on social media like Tiktok under the username @irisapatow, with 374.1k followers. Her Instagram with 664k followers, and her YouTube channel with 13.7 k followers.