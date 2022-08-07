Is Nick Bencivengo married? Bio, Personal and Professional Life, Net Worth

Nick Bencivengo is a TikTok star and gained fame on behalf of her unique videos and content. He shares the stuff on his social media platforms, such as YouTubers, TikTok, and Instagram. People are curious and ask, Is Nick Bencivengo married or not?

Bencivengo is one of the most influential TikTok, with 4.1 million followers. Moreover. He also collaborated with other social media stars to produce more entertaining content.

Who Is Nick Bencivengo?

Nick was born on 24th June 2003; his birthplace is Hamilton, New Jersey, United States. He grew up along with his sister named Jennifer. She also appeared at many events alongside him. Besides, he posted the TikTok video along with his mother on the event of mother’s day.

Professional Life

Nick was interested in dancing at a very young age and decided to show his talent. therefore, Nick started a YouTuber channel at the age of 12 and posted the first video titled “ My First YouTube Video.” After that, he began posting his dance video on his self Title channel.

So, he became the most influential TikTok star with thousands of viewers. Over time, his popularity raised because of his amazing dance skills. He posted different kinds of videos, challenges, blogs, pranks, and storytime videos.

He collaborated with the social media star GiaNina Paolantonio. So, just at the age of 18, he has become a wealthy social media star.

Is Nick Bencivengo married?

People are curious and excited to know about his love life. He is in a romantic relationship with the TikTok star, Symone Harrison. She was born on 19th June 2006 in Ohio. Harrison started her career by dancing and then entered into acting. She has performed in many dancing competitions. Well, after age seven, she shifted to Los Angeles along with her family to continue her acting career.

Fans really enjoy their company as they surprise the fans with their cuteness. Well, they are not married yet. On 6th January 2022, Nick posted a video on YouTube with the Title “ We got engaged’ the fans were thrilled and did congratulatory messages.

In Addition, he posted a video from getting married to the divorce video. When this went viral, they mischievously revealed that it was a prank. Well, their fans wished to get married someday. Fans want to see them together.