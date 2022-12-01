Is Sandra bullock Pregnant With Her Biological child? Let’s Know About It

Sandra Bullock pregnant
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar actresses Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson were spotted on the set of their latest film project 'Bird Box' in Los Angeles. Sandra's character is very pregnant and receives some assistance from Sarah's character after a horrific car crash. Pictured: Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / [email protected] UK: +44 208 344 2007 / [email protected] *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Sandra Bullock is the academy award winner for the Blind Side and one of the leading ladies in Hollywood. She adopted two kids, Louis Bardo Bullock and Laila Bullock. Reports ask, Is Sandra Bullock pregnant with her biological child?

Last summer, it was claimed that the actress was expecting her third baby. This news started circulating in August 2019 when Sandra was looking unusually bumpy. 

Sandra did not keep it a secret and said she wanted a baby with her boyfriend, Byran Randall. Therefore, it is true that Sandra Bullock is pregnant with his first biological child.

According to Bullock, the natural pregnancy was an idea, and Bryan is a wonderful dad to pressure her on this subject. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_u3_tUJPGF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=947df57c-44c3-4d77-9b80-d6050f233982

Here is some Instagram post, and according to a report in Gossip Cop, the story came out nine months ago, which means the actress would be giving birth to the baby. But she never announced that she was expecting a child.

https://www.instagram.com/sandra.bullock.official/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=072376b9-b8d1-492a-a5b0-031e3c7d1fb6

