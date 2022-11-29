Iva Colter Biography, Net Worth, Height, and Relationship Status

Iva Colter is the wife of popular author Mike Colter. She belongs to South Carolina and runs Netflix America’s entertainment company, Talent acquisition. This organization was established in 1997. Here we will know all the details of Iva Colter.

She is also a well-known actress and played the best role in series like Brooklyn Lobster, Luke Cage, The Defenders, The Good Fight, and many more. Actually, Talent Acquisition was her husband’s brand, and to improve it; she started work there as an executive and a director.

Early Life

Iva was born on 25th April 1975 in New Jersey. She got a bachelor’s degree from Central European University with an MA in Gender and Culture. Before that, he obtained his first degree at the State University of New Jersey. She enrolled in Rutgers University in Comparative Literature to become more powerful and successful.

Iva Colter’s Net Worth

According to sources, Iva’s net worth is almost $ 1 million. She gets this money being an author, actress, and consultant.

Relationship Status and Children

Mike Colter is the husband of Iva, and she came into the limelight because of him. They have two daughters, but we know the name of the first one that is Naiella Colter. The second daughter was born in October 2018. At that time, the Netflix show Luke Cage was canceled, but their daughter brought joy to the family.