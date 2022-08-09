Jacob Jackson’s Skai Jackson in Dancing With the Star

Skai Jackson is a young celebrity who came into the limelight when she entered the entertainment industry.

People assume that Skai Jackson is the daughter of Janet Jackson. But it is wrong because she is the daughter of Jacob Jackson And Kiya Cole.

Yes! Jacob Jackson’s Skai Jackson has no connection with Michael Jackson, even not no more connection with other Jackson families.

Who is Skai Jackson?

Skai Jackson celebrates her birthday on 8th April 2002. Her birthplace is New York, and she has two siblings; one sister and a brother. The parents of Skai have separated. She lives with her mother, Kiya, who engaged to Gene Salas in 2016.

A Way To Success of Jacob Jackson’s Skai Jackson

Skai had been interested in artistic life since childhood. She always convinced people that her passion could entertain people and inform the camera. Jacob Jackson’s Skai Jackson started her career in front of the camera when she was nine years old.

She came as a baby model and worked in different commercials and plenty of photoshoots. Moreover, she became an active user on social media, so that world could recognize this little talent in the entertainment industry.

Afterward, she appeared in the independent movie named Liberty Kid in 2007. Once someone asked about her passion, and she replied, “ I always had a passion for acting since I was only four.”

Well, people witnessed her speedy learning, and everyone gets impressed by her acting roles. Furthermore, Skai came on the big screen in movies such as Rescue Me, Arthur, The Smurfs, Rebound, and some series like Royal Pains, Sesame Street, and Broadwalk Empire.

Her role was really appreciated in Jessie on the Disney Channel throughout four seasons. Also, Skai is the author of a book named Reach for The Skai: How to Inspire Empower and Clapback.

Two years ago, in 2020, she joined ABC Dancing with the Stars with her professional partner Alan Bersten. During the performance, they suffered a lift gone wrong and scored 15 out of 30 but saved. However, his passion did not break her, and they kept moving forward on the show. Everyone is excited to see their dance in Dancing With the Star.

Skai’s Net Worth

According to various sources, Skai is earning a handsome amount of money. The total net worth is almost $500k.