Jada Pinkett Smith Net Worth 2022, Bio, Early Life, Career, and Other Details

Jada Pinkett Smith is a well-known singer, director, producer, businesswoman, and author. She always worked in the film industry and earned money from her profession. Jada also wrote several children’s books. Jada is also popular because of her husband named, Will Smith. Let’s know all the details like Jada Pinkett Smith net worth, bio, career, and other details.

Early Life

Jada was born on 18th September 1971 and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She went to Baltimore School for the Arts and got a theater and dance education. One of her class fellows, Tupac Shakur, became famous because of his rapping career. They were always good friends until Tupac passed away.

Professional Life

Jada shifted to Los Angeles and continued her acting career there. She performed in many tv shows such as Doogie Howser, Jump Street, A Different World, True Colors, and many more. Moreover, she got famous because of her role in the film named Menace II Society, released in 1993.

After that, day by day, Jada got more popular and landed in many popular roles like The Nutty Professor, The Matrix Reloaded, and Ali.

Relationship Status

Jada and Will Smith met on the set of the sitcom named The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. He also played the leading role on the show. and Jada was on the visit. They started dating in 1995 and married after two years. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will have two children named Willow and Jaden.

Jada won many awards as an outstanding actress in the drama series in 2010 on behalf of her performance in Hawthorne. She got the role of Fish Mooney in 2014 in the tv show named Gotham. Her role was noted in the movie called Madagascar, and she also worked as a songwriter and singer in the band Wicked Wisdom.

Jada Pinkett Smith Net Worth 2022

Jada and her husband own almost 150 acres of land in Calabasas, California. They sell the property for $42 million. Over time, they sold some properties and bought another one. According to sources, Jada Pinkett Smith Net worth in 2022 is $50 million.