Jean Currivan Trebek Marriage, Bio, Career, and Net Worth

Jean Currivan Trebek is known as one of the richest people in the USA. She is a woman that has amazing and inspiring looks. People are really interested to know about Jean Currivan Trebek marriage, career, and other details. Let’s know all the details.

Personal life

Jean Currivan Trebek was born on 3rd September 1963, in New York City. She was raised there and finished her primary, secondary, and college studies there. Jean graduated from Harborfields High School.

Jean never revealed any information regarding her parents and siblings. Therefore, we have yet to learn about the family and religion. But we know she dedicated herself to religion and considers it an important part of life.

Jean belongs to the North Hollywood Church of Religious Science. She is one of the best practitioners and the Board of Trustees President. Therefore, she is responsible for the dealings of the church.

Professional Life

Jean was very passionate in her teenage and always worked so hard. It is the reason she constantly faced challenges in her career paths. Jean also started work in the real estate business and used to work as a project manager. Jean also worked in a company known for multiple hotels and plazas.

Jean Currivan Trebek Marriage

Jean Currivan became popular because of her husband named, Alex Trebek. He is one of the most popular tv hosts in the United States. She is also the host of the Jeopardy tv show. Her husband Alex has been well known because of hosting since 1984. People really want to know about her husband and Alex Trebek’s net worth. Her husband has a handsome net worth because he is both a host and a businessman.

Moreover, he 1 appeared in many sitcoms like The X-files, Seinfeld, Beverly Hills, The Simpsons, and many others. Before Jean, Alex was married, and Jean met him at a party, and there was a 23-year difference between them. They dated for a while and then got married in 1990 in Los Angels. Now the couple has two kids named Emily and Matthew.

Jean Currivan and Alex Trebek net Worth

Undoubtedly, Jean is brilliant and married to a rich and popular person. At this time, Jean’s net worth is almost $1.92 million, and Alex Trebek net worth is almost $75 million.