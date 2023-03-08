Jen Selter Got Title “The Best Butt on Instagram”

Social media platforms have become mandatory for everyone’s life. Instagram is one of the most popular spots where all celebrities and social media personalities share their life glimpse. Among these, Jen Selter is a popular name inspiring everyone with her body shape. Everyone talks about Jen Selter’s ass and wants to know the completed details of her life.

Once she posted her butt photos and flat stomach in March 2012. At that time, she worked at the gym and attended cosmetology school. Her followers started to grow at that time, and she gained hundreds of followers.

Jen always shares her clothing line on the social media platform. She owns 150 pairs of yoga pants; everyone asks what she is wearing in her photos. She says I will never post a raunchy picture because there is a difference between a porn picture and gym wear or a bikini wear picture.

Early and Personal Life

Jen Selter is a popular American model. She was born on 8th August 1993. Her birthplace is New York, and she also completed high school at that time. She often gets bullied in school because of her appearance. Jen was raised along with her sister named, Stephanie. Also, she has a stepbrother named Jacob from her stepfather Rob.

Jen always wanted to show her curve physique to people. She began her career at 15 and gained massive fan followers on the social media platform Instagram. She works as a creative director at the ION collection. It is an athletic jewelry brand.

Jen has a relationship with Kristaps Porzingis. She always motivated her fans about rhinoplasty. She did the surgery because she thought her nose was too big.

Net worth of Jen Selter

According to sources, her estimated net worth of Jen is $6 million. She earns money from brands like Lululemon, New Balance, and Nike. Jen began his social media career on Instagram in March 2020. Her page has more than 338k followers.

Career

She is also the co-owner of BlendJet which makes healthy shakes for the fitness lover. Moreover, she founded brands such as Couple goals and Jenstabar, which makes sugar-free protein bars. Her couple goals page has more than 4.2 million followers. Another page Fitplan has massive fans where she posts her workout pictures in the gym.

Besides Instagram, there are millions of followers on YouTube. She always posts stuff related to her gym and also shares motivational tips and vlogs. This channel started in June 2014 and gained millions in a very short period.

The third platform from where she gained popularity is Tiktok. She shares funny content and dance video there. She has undoubtedly become a popular social media personality, and everyone wants to see her.