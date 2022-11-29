Jenna Jameson net worth 2022: Everything That You Want To Know About Her!

Jenna Jameson is a well-known American entrepreneur, model, and former pornographic film actress. She was called the most famous adult entertainment performer and also called the “Queen of Porn.” She earned myriads of awards for being an adult video star and included her name in the X-rated Critics Organization and Adult Video News Halls of Fame.

Early and Professional Life

The full name of Jeena Jameson is Jenna Marie Massoli. she started her porn career in 1990 and became the most famous porn star in work in a very short time. Before that, everyone was aware of Jenna as a glamour model and stripper. However, in 2000, she founded her own adult entertainment company named “Club Jenna.”

Jenna was born on 9th April 1974 in Las Vegas. Her parents’ names are Laurence and Judith Massoli. Her father was a director for KSN-DT and a police officer at the Las Vegas Sheriff’s Department. Jenna’s mother died when she was only two years old. Jeena said that she always wanted to become a dancer and trained for 13 years, but it never happened.

When her family became bankrupt, she started shifting to different places and spent most of her time in Nevada, Montana, and Arizona. Jenna went to Bonanza High School in Las Vegas. She completed her diploma in 1992 and spent various years working as a glamour model in various states.

Jenna started her own mainstream pop culture projects such as What Love Is, Private Parts, and How to Make Love To a Woman. In 1990, she was rejected by most of the shows because of her height.

Well, She remained unsuccessful in finding the best dancing job, and then her boyfriend Jack forced her to work for Las begas strip clubs by using a fake ID. She started earning a handsome amount of money, almost $2000 per night.

After that, penthouse magazine noticed her, and she posed for nude photographs. There was also a controversy at that time that she took drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and LSD.

After two years, Jenna came in six videos and debuted in an erotic movie. Then Jenna started receiving offers from many pornographic movies. She was approached by the Wicked Pictures production company in 1995 and paid $6000 for each of eight films in her first year.

At the peak of her career, she founded her own adult company named Club Jenna. Jenna earned $60,000 per shoot in 2001 and $3-8k per night at a strip club as a side job. In 2003, she released the title Briana Loves Jenna and earned AVN awards for the best-selling and best-renting pornographic title.

Jenna Jameson’s Net Worth 2022

As we said, she is well known as a porn star, and most of the money she earned from this. Jenna Jameson’s Net worth in 2022 is almost $10 million, according to reports.

Jenna won many awards like XRCO, AVN, and Adan Film World Guide Awards in categories for a favorite porn star, and best actress, and for notable roles in the movies Wicked One, Jenna Loves Rocco and Blue Movie.