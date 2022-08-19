Jennifer Grey’s age, personal life, and the upcoming memoir “Out of the Corner.”

Everyone knows the well-known American actress Jennifer Grey. She announced on Friday she has written a book named “Out of the Corner.” She said her journey is a sense of self. So, Ballantine books will release the personal memoir on 3 May 2022

Jennifer Grey’s age, height, family, education

Jennifer is an American actor and was born in New York. Her date of birth is 26 March 1960. Jennifer’s grey age is 62 now. Her real full name is Jennifer Elise grey. Her parents’ names are Joel Grey and Jo Wilder. She has one brother named James Katz.

Jennifer went to Manhattan’s Dalton School and studied theatre there. She graduated in 1978 and then enrolled at a local playhouse in Manhattan. Her height is five feet and two inches.

Relationship Status

Jennifer’s husband’s name is Clark Gregg; they married on 21st July 2001. Clark is an American actor, and they starred together in the movie The Road to Christmas. The couple also has a daughter named Stella Gregg, who was born on 3rd December 2001.

Well, they separated on 3rd July 2020, and the divorce was finalized on 16th February 2021. According to some sources, before that, she had a brief romance with American actor Matthew Broaderick. Besides, she had relationships with William Baldwin, Michael J. Fox, and George Stephanopoulos.

Once Jennifer was involved in a terrible accident in 1987. the ex-boyfriend of Margarey Doherty was driving the car at that time in which Margaret and Anna Gallagher were killed. Her spinal cord was squeezed, and a white spot was on the thyroid that later turned into cancer. Therefore, she also went through surgery.

Professional Life of Jennifer Grey

Jennifer began her acting career at the age of 19. She came in a Dr. Pepper commercial. In 1984, she debuted in the movie Reckless. After two years, in 1986, she also appeared in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, when the media also recognized her.

Moreover, the talented Jennifer Gray won the dancing competition season 11 in 2010. Besides, she worked in many successful movies and television shows like Wind, The Wind Rises, Criminal Justice, Strictly Come Dancing, Red Oak, and many more.

Jennifer gray social media appearance

Jennifer is active on social media as she has 285 k followers on Instagram under the username @jennifer grey. Moreover, on Twitter, she has more than 105.3 k followers.