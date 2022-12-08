Jennifer Tilly Net Worth 2022, Bio, Career, and Relationship Status

Jennifer Tilly is a popular American actress and poker player. She got famous because of her role as Tiffany Valentine in the horror franchise. Jennifer is the winner of the World Series of Poker Ladies Event bracelet.

Early Life

Jennifer Tilly’s full name is Jennifer Ellen Chan. She was born on 16the September 1958 in Harbor City, Los Angeles, California. Jennifer’s father was a car salesman, and her mother was a stage actor, and she became a teacher after that.

Her parents separated at five, and her mother remarried John Ward. They shifted to Texada Island in British Columbia. Jennifer went to Belmont High School, enrolled at Stephens College in Missouri, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater.

Career

Jennifer began her career with two smaller roles in Oh Madelina and Boone TV shows and a film named No Small Affair. One of her professional roles was noted in the tv show Hill Street Blues in 1983. She played Gina Srignoli, who falls in love with police detective Henry Goldblum.

Moreover, she appeared in five episodes and played Candi Pearson as Frasier Crane’s girlfriend. Besides, she played a role in Let It Ride in 1989. Other popular movies include The Fabulous Baker Boys, Monica, Bullets over Broadway, and many more.

Jennifer was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Jennifer appeared in the Gateway with Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger in 1994. Besides, she also did voice acting and was regular on Family Guy voicing Bonnie Swanson, the Griddins neighbor. She won many awards on behalf of her acting career.

Poker Career

Jennifer was also a gambler and the best poker player. She learned from her father and got her World Series of Poker video game. She entered the World Series of Poker in 2015, won the bracelet against 600 players, and played in Ladies No Limit Texas.

She won the World Poker Tour Ladies Invitational Tournament at the Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens. After that, she played in the GSN Poker Royale Showdown. She made part of the World Poker Tournament of Champions Edition video game, released in 2007.

She got criticism because of her dressing style and low-cut tops and push-ups that exposed her cleavage. But she defended herself by saying that people are really playing poker, they don’t care, and nothing is better than a pair of aces.

However, her poker interest was diminished, and she announced her retirement from professional poker in a magazine. However, her retirement did not remain last long, and after two years, she began appearing in tournaments again. She was nominated for Poker Listing’s Spirit of Poker Living Legend Award. Her total tournament winnings are $992,000.

Relationship Status

Jennifer was in a relationship with Gina Gershon. Jennifer married Sam Simon, who was the co-creator of the Simpsons, in 1984, but the couple divorced in 1991. She lived with her partner Phil Laak who is a professional poker player.

However, she does not have any children. Her sister is also very popular, named Meg Tilly, who won a Golden Globe Award and nominated for the Academy Award.

Jennifer Tilly Net Worth 2022

Jennifer earned wealth from her acting career. According to sources, Jennifer Tilly net worth is almost $25 million.