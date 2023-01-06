Jill Tavelman Bio, Career, Personal Life, and Net Worth 2022

The media always follows the lives of famous wives and husbands of famous actors, singers, and athletes. Jill Tavelman was always interested in celebrities. Jill married Phil Collins, a popular drummer, singer, and actor. Tavelman came into the limelight; let’s talk about Jill Tavelman’s bio, career, net worth, and all other details.

Personal Information

Jill Tavelman’s date of birth is 9th April 1956. She is an architect by profession and appeared in Extra. However, she began her private business in July 2019 and opened a store that was located in West Hollywood, California.

Relationship of Jill Tavelman and Phil Collins

Jill is known because of her marriage to Phil Collins. However, they separated in 1994 but remained one of the most popular couples in the United States. They met in 1980 and got married after four years in 1984. After five years of marriage, they faced many difficulties. Collins also admitted to cheating on Tavelman by having affairs with other women. The divorce was finalized in 1996 and Jill Tavelman received 17 million euros from Colins.

Who Is Lily Collins

Lily Collins is a popular English actress and daughter of Jill and Phil Collins. She was born in 1989 and has received many awards for her performances in films like Rules Don’t Apply, to the Bone, Rosie, and many more. She always said her mother always played an amazing role in her life. Lily often posts pictures with her mother with the caption best friend and biggest support.

Jill Tavelman Net Worth

According to reports, Jill Tavelman’s net worth is almost $25 million. Most of the money she earned all the money from her job as an architect. After the divorce, she got 17 million euros from her husband.

Tavelman also bought a house in 2016 for $12.4 million and redesigned it in the 1950s by John Elgin. There are four bedrooms, a tennis court, and a library in this mansion.