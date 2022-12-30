Joe Namath Net Worth, Bio, Career, and All Other details

Joe Namath is a popular quarterback and is also famous as Broadway Joe. He is retired and has a great impact on football. He played in the Football league and American Football League during his career. He always remained in the Hall of Fame and was one of the best quarter players in America. Let’s know about Joe Namath net worth, early and professional life, and relationship status.

Early Life

Joe Namath was born on 31st May 1943, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. His parents’ names are Rose Namath and Janos Andrew Namath. He grew up along with his three siblings. He was young when his parents decided to get a divorce, and he lived with his mother.

Joe was always interested in sports and began the Beaver Falls High School and played football. Joe’s team won the WPIAL Class AA Championship. He wanted to play basketball and then decided to be a professional football player.

Professional Life

Joe began her career at the college and played for Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama went on to the national Championship under the leadership of Joe. Moreover, Namath achieved a lot of achievements and was selected for the National Football league y St Louis Cardinals.

Joe got another offer from the New York jets and signed a contract with them. The talented guy was awarded Rookie of the year by the American Football league. Namath played 143 matches and won 68 times.

Besides, his name was included in the NFL Hall of Fame, and awarded Comeback Player of the year. However, he played in some television series like The Brandy Bunch, The Simpsons, and The Waverly Wonders and also git his show named The Joe Namath Show.

Relationship Status

Joe married Deborah Mays. The couple has been separated because of Joe’s alcohol problems. They have two daughters named Jessica and Olivia.

Joe Namath Net Worth

Joe started his career very early and earned a lot of money. The estimated net worth of Joe Namath is $18 million.