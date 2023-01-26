Joey Diaz’s Wife, Terrie Diaz Bio, life, Career, and Net Worth

Do you know about the popular actor and comedian Joey Diaz? Almost everyone knows about it. But there are just a few people who know about his wife, Terrie Diaz. Yes! She became famous because of her husband. Terrie tries to keep her life private; however, we have some information to share with fans.

Early Life of Terrie Diaz

As we said, Joey’s partner keeps her life private; therefore, there is no detail regarding her life and childhood. Terrie belongs to Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. She never shared about her education too.

Relationship with Husband Joey Diaz

He was born on 19th February 1963. Her husband, Joey, is a popular comedian and actor. He had a difficult childhood and was raised as an orphan. Most of her childhood was spent in foster homes because of bad experiences. He also had problems with drugs. However, Joey worked hard and became a popular actor, comedian, and host. Joe always did amazing work on many projects.

Somehow, Joey is also a secretive person about his personal life. He is a celebrity but still stays away from the limelight. They never like to give family interviews on social media; therefore, we don’t know when they met.

They married in 2019, and close family and friends were included in the ceremony. The couple also has a daughter named Mercy Soa Diaz. The little girl was born on 8th January 2013. The family is living happily now.

Before Terrie, joey was married to an unknown identity. He also has a daughter from that marriage.

Once, he had a drug addiction before married Terrie. After marriage, she always supported him even when his pet died from taking cocaine.

Terrie Diaz Net Worth

We don’t know about Terrie Diaz Net worth. However, her husband, Joey is a celebrity, and his net worth is almost $500k.