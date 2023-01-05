Joji Net worth, Early Life, YouTube and Music Career, and All Other Details

Joji is a famous musician and internet sensation. His real name is Geroge Miller, but everyone knows him as Joji. He performed at Lollapoza and showed up on multiple YouTube channels. Miller released his first book title Francis of the Filthy, in September 2007. Now his name is well-known in the music industry and also in the comedy world. People want to know about Joji net worth, early life, career, and other details. Let’s talk about it.

Early Life and Career

George Miller, the stage name Joji was born on 18th September 1992. He went to an international school in Kobe, Japan, and completed his education there in 2012. After that, he went to the United States and started college in Brooklyn and became successful because of his internet career. Joji made a YouTube Channel, Tv Filthy Frank, and got more than 6 million subscribers.

In the beginning, Miller started his career with Harlem Shake when he started work on YouTube. This video was reaching at the top of Billboard’s Hot in 2013. At that time, Miller started his career as Filthy Frank.

The Filthy Frank channel became so popular that different content was available. He did comedic rants, extreme challenges, musical performances, and skits. In his show, he performed various character roles. Joji played a zentai-wearing person role known as Pink Guy. He posted many music tracks under this name, and the album was called a pink season. It also ranked on Billboard, and he performed as a Pink Guy on 16th march 2017.

The role of Filthy Frank also exists as an anti-vlogger comedic and sometimes popular as offensive. On the channel George, he had different series like Loser Reads Hater comments, Japanese 101, Wild Games, and many more. In 2017, he stopped making videoes because of bad health. He suffered from a neurological disorder that caused him to have seizures. Because of this, he left his internet career and just pursued his music career.

Musical Career of Joji

George began his music career in Kobe and spent a lot of time with friends to make music. He created many songs under the name Pink Guy. He was inspired by many artists in which most significant Childish Gambino, Shlohmo, and Radiohead are included. Joji made different music combining folk, hip-hop, R&B, etc.

Joji always tried to expand his career. He released many songs via his channel on the Asian music label 88rising in 2017. Some songs are Rain On Me, and I don’t want to waste my time, and live performances in Los Angeles on 18th May 2017. Moreover, he released a new single named Sanctuary in June 2019 and got famous in a very short time.

Joji Net Worth

Joji became popular as a social media sensation, and then his work gained more fame. Over time, he has 9 million listeners on Spotify at a time. He earned money from his career, and according to an estimation, Joji net worth is almost $1.3 million.