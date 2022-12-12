Jojo Siwa Net Worth, Early Life, Dating Life and Awards

In the entertainment industry, where many talented celebrities are working among them, some child stars are also showing their best performances. Jojo Siwa is one of them who always performed well.Jojo is a popular child star who gained popularity when she appeared on Dance Moms. She owns a YouTube channel named ‘It’s Jojo Siwa’ with more than 10.5 million subscribers. Do you know about Jojo Siwa net worth and all details? Let’s dig into it.

Early Life

Jojo Siwa’s date of birth is 19th May 2003, born in Omaha, Nebraska. Her full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. Her father’s name is Tom, a chiropractor, and her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, is a dance instructor. Moreover, Jojo has an older brother who is also a YouTuber star.

Career

Siwa got famous when she appeared in Dance Moms, and her name was included in the top five finalists of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. In 2016, she published her single, ‘ Boomerang,’ in which she raised her voice about cyberbullying.

However, she also released I can make you dance this year and always uploaded her singles on Youtube. People really appreciated her and listened to her music.

On behalf of dance moms, she got popularity in the tv award in 2016, and the next year, she also won the Nickelodeon kid’s Choice Award in the viral music star category. Besides, Jojo Siwa’s name was also mentioned in the breakout artists of the year in 2018.

Relationship Status

According to rumors, Siwa was dating YouTube star and singer Mattu B in 2015. Moreover, she was also linked with actor Thomas Kuc, but that was only a rumor. Now she is only focusing on her career.

Jojo Siwa Net Worth

Jojo Siwa net worth is almost $8 million, so she is living a happy life. Jojo earns from YouTuber videos and her singing career. Reports say she earns $16.9k-$270.4k in a month and $3.2 million a year.