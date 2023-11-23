Who is Barbara Eden’s Husband? Biography of Renowned Architect Jon Eicholtz

Jon Eicholtz is the husband of Barbara Eden, and they make a really nice couple, right? Even though they’re not young anymore, people still find them interesting. While everyone knows about Barbara, not many know about her husband, Jon.

So, in this article, we’re going to talk about Jon Eicholtz’s life. He’s not just famous because he’s married to Barbara; he’s also a well-known architect worldwide. Let’s take a look at some basic info about him.

Early Life and Education

Jon Truesdale Eicholtz was born on August 22, 1939, in Topeka, Kansas. He was born under the zodiac sign Leo, according to his birth month.

We don’t know much about his family—parents, brothers, or sisters—because Jon keeps those details private. He started his education at Kansas University. That’s where his learning journey began.

Professional Life

Jon Eicholtz is a man who’s really good at two things including designing big buildings and making money in real estate. As an architectural engineer, he’s the one who figures out how to make buildings look cool and makes sure they get built the right way.

He’s done some important projects, like a super tall 30-story skyscraper and the Commerce Tower in Kansas City. People think he’s smart because he knows how to make these projects successful.

Not just a cool builder, Jon is also a big shot in real estate. He’s also great at making smart investments, developing properties (building or improving them), and understanding how the real estate market works.

His success in this area has made him quite rich, with somewhere between $10 million to $20 million in the bank. So, he’s not just good at building things; he’s also good at making money with buildings.

Personal Life

Jon Eicholtz and the famous actress Barbara Eden got married on January 5, 1991, and they’ve been married for a really long time, showing that they have a strong and lasting relationship.

Jon had been married before he married Barbara. Barbara had also been married twice before Jon. Her first husband was Michael Ansara from 1958 to 1974, and her second husband was Charles Fegert from 1977 to 1982.

Even though Jon and Barbara have been together for a while, they don’t have any kids together. However, Barbara had a son named Matthew Ansara from her first marriage, and it’s really sad because he passed away at 35 because of a drug overdose on June 25, 2001.

Jon became like a stepdad to Matthew and accepted him as his own son. He had a good bond with the son of his wife and was really sad at the time of his death. This is something really bad happened to this couple but they consoled each other in their time of grief.

Physical Appearance

He’s around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes that catch your attention. We don’t know all the details about his body measurements yet.

Conclusion

Jon Eicholtz is a super famous architect known all around the world. He’s not just well-known for being really good at his job, but also because his wife is a famous actress. Jon is the kind of person who’s not just about being rich and successful but is also down-to-earth.

He’s an inspiration for people who want to see someone successful but still care about others, not just themselves.