Jon Voight Daughter: Angelina Jolie: What Things Make Her A Great Mother

Jon Voight is the popular daughter of the famous actress named Angelina Jolie. It was a time when she was in the most robust period of their relationship. Jon Voight said about his daughter she is great. Jolie has six children with ex Brad Pitt.

Jon Voight stopped talking about his daughter. However, he talked at an event called ‘ Gold Meets Golden’ and told the public what makes his daughter the right person, and what makes Angelina Jolie such a good mother.

Angelina reconnected with her father in the last few years. The most significant problem was that Angelina’s mother divorced Voight when she was only 2. She was close to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007. She always told everyone her mother influenced her as a parent.

Angelina really loves her children, and Jon told her how much she is involved with them. She is such a great mother as she interacts and cares about everything of them. Now Jolie and Pitt are raising their children together. But they have separated recently. They have ended their marriage on paper but always share children’s time.

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jon shared that I am proud of Brad. It was a very unusual movie and a very successful one, a dynamic movie.’ The name of the six children whom she shared with Brad Pitt is Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Twin Knox, and Vivienne.

He won the Golden Globe award four times, one of the biggest lessons of being a grandfather ‘every child is unique.’ In an interview with Harper Bazaar, Jolie said how her children helped her embrace her true self again.

Furthermore, she said, I learn from their strength as parents encourage our kids to embrace all they are and what they know to be right. Angelina Jolie is such a great mother.