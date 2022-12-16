Jordana Brewster Net Worth, Career, Bio, Life, and Other Details

Jordana Brewster is a popular American actress recognized for her role in the Fast and Furious series. She is not only an actress but also a model. She has always got massive achievements throughout her career. Let’s talk about all the details of Jordana Brewster net worth, bio, life, and other details.

Early Life

Jordana was born on 6th April 1980 in Panama City. The gorgeous lady was raised along with her two sisters named Alden Brewster and Maria Joao. Her father is an investment banker, and her mother is a professional swimsuit model.

However, the grandfather’s name is Kingman Brewster Junior, and he is an ambassador and academic at Yale University. Jordana went to Yale University and got her bachelor’s degree in 2003. After childhood, she shifted to London and lived there for six years. Jordana also lived in Rio de Janeiro for some time, and then her family permanently settled in Manhattan.

Professional Life

Jordana Brewster began her career as a soap opera actress and appeared in All My Children as Anita Santos. She was on the regular cast of the World Turns and did a hundred of the episode. The first ever movie of Jordana was the Faculty By Robert Rodriguez.

Jordana got more success in acting in 2000 and started to act with popular names such as Christopher Eccleston and Cameron Diaz in the movie the Invisible Circus. Moreover, in fast and furious, her role was so crucial, and she acted with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel.

Jordana appeared in the drama Annapolis and comedy series D.E.B.S and was cast alongside Diora Baird, Matt Bomer, and Taylor Handley in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Well, she has a successful career as she was nominated for Teen Choice Awards two times and won the Outstanding Teen Award for her role in As the World Turns. She became one of the sexiest women in magazines like Maxine and Stuff.

Relationship Status

Jordana married Andrew Form, who is an actor. They engaged in 2006 and, after one year, tied in the knot. They have two sons named Julian and Rowan.

Besides, she is a human right activist and appeared in a video for Humanrights campaign in 2016.

Jordana Brewster Net Worth

Jordana earned wealth from her acting career. According to sources, Jordana Brewster net worth is almost $15 million.