Julie Brady Bio, Career, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Julie Brady is the sister of Tom Brady and also the wife of ex-baseball player Kevin Youkilis. She has a strong bond with her brother Tom, an American football quarterback from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National football league.

Early Life of Julie Brady

Julie Brady was born on 3rd August 1974, in California, United States. She belongs to the Catholic religion. Julie has three siblings; Tom, Nancy, and Maureen. All three sisters played an important role in his brother’s football career. Julie got an education from St Mary College, California, and completed graduation.

Julie’s parents have been married for 45 years and are still happy. Her one sister Maureen is a nurse by profession and has two kids named Hannah and Maya from her ex-husband, Brian Timmons. Tom Brady Sr worked as an insurance advisor for many years. Brady always enjoys sports and loves to play golf and baseball.

Her brother Tom is the family’s last child and married Giseke Bundchen in 2006. The couple has two kids named Vivan and Benjamin. Tom Brady also has a son named Jack Edward from his ex Bridget Moynahan. Julie Brady married two times in her life. Before Kevin Youkilis, she married someone, and that marriage lasted for two years. Some claim that she has a daughter of that marriage, and her name is Jordan.

Then Julie Brady married former baseball player Kevin Youkilis. They started counting in 2011, and the couple was engaged within a year. The next year in 2012 they married in April 2012. Only close family and friends were invited to this wedding in New York.

At that time, her husband, Kevin, was a member of the Boston Red Soz and hitched in a modest private ceremony. After two years, in 2014, he joined Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles and got retirement at the end of the year. Besides, Kevin worked for the Chicago Cubs as a development consultant and a scout. So Kevin met his love life and married, and some rumors say Julie was pregnant at the time of marriage.

Career

Julie is a teacher, and her husband is a baseball player. He played for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees. Julie always worked hard as a special education teacher. No new information is revealed about her career. However, Brady is on her way to success to become a professional teacher.

Net Worth of Julie Brady

Julie Brady is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Julie is $1 million. Her husband, Kevin, made almost $24 million from his baseball career. Before joining Boston Red Sox, he played baseball games for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Its last team, Kevin, was the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, which returned in 2014.

Social media Appearance

Julie is the mother of two children and is still active on social media platforms. She is active on Instagram account and Twitter.