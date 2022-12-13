Kaia Gerber Net Worth, Life, Career, and Other Details

Kaia is an amazing and outstanding American actress who is a successful model too. Everyone is familiar with her name because she is also the daughter of popular model Cindy Crawford. She is young and has a massive fan following. Here we will learn about Kaia Gerber net worth and all other details.

Early Life

Kaia Gerber’s birthplace is Los Angeles, California. She was born on 3rd September 2001. She was raised along with her brother named, Presley Gerber. She earned her name because of her mother, Cindy Crawford, and her father’s name, Rande Gerbe. Rande was a successful businessman, but before that, he was also a model. The whole family has belonged to a modeling career. She went to Malibu High School and took online classes. After that, she attended The University of California and got a bachelor’s degree.

Professional Life

Kaia took the start her modeling career at the age of eleven. She debuted with Versace’s junior line. After four years, at age 15, she started her acting career and appeared in the movie sister cities. She did the modeling for famous brands such as Vogue, Teen Vogue, and Pop magazine.

Her first runway was for the Calvin Klein collection. She worked so hard with top-notch brands such as alexander Fang, Fendi Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Prada, and many more. In 2018, she signed a contract with Vogue and appeared in Vogue Paris.

Besides, she did modeling with Sofia Mechetner for Marc Jacobs Daisy Fragrance. Apart from this, Kaia started her career as a fashion entrepreneur and collaborated with Karl Lagerfield. She made her brand named KarlxKaia Collection.

She won the model of the year award in 2018 at the Fashion awards. It was a great achievement for Kaia and then appeared in her first music video in 2019. this video is for the Indie Musician John Eatherlu for the track Burnout.

Relationship Status

Kaisa Is in a romantic relationship with Wellington Grant. He is also a model. She has a massive fan following on Instagram, with more than 5 million followers, and 1 million on Twitter. She is also active on Snapchat. She is socially involved with other models such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid.

Kaia Gerber Net Worth

The annual salary of Kaira is almost $400k. She earns money from her modeling and acting career. According to sources, Kaia Gerber net worth is almost $3 million.