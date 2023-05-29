Kirk Medas: Age, Bio, Career, Net Worth, and Other Details

Kirk Medas is a popular American reality television star who caused havoc while on vacation at the Florabama Shore. Kirk is a party-loving star, and everyone wants to know about him. Kirk also came into the limelight when he fought with his roommates because he was involved in issues with the cops. He has been a perpetual presence on the show. Let’s know all the reality from his childhood to his present position.

Early Life

Kirk Medas was born on 19th January 1992 in the United States. He was always passionate about sports before in the television industry. There are no further details regarding his childhood. Kirk continued her degree in sports law at Kennesaw State University, located in Georgia. He is a die-hard supporter of Miami’s football team.

Moreover, he never had the opportunity to use his qualification for a good purpose. Despite this, he started working as a social media manager for Shouty LLC. The LinkedIn profile of the firm mentions that it specializes in live streaming and content creation. Well, after some time, he also started auditioning for television roles.

Medas is a city gut of American heritage that comes from Atlanta, United States. He was born in the same village where his parents were raised. There is no information regarding her parents. We just know that her mother married in October 2016. Kerala is the younger sister of Kirk, and he loves her so much.

Physical Appearance of Kirk Medas

Medas’ height is five feet and eight inches. He is slim, but we don’t know his height and other physical measures.

Relationship Status

He is undoubtedly a well-known American reality star, but Kirk always keeps his life private. Many people researched his relationship life to know whether Kirk was married. But there are no rumors and controversies regarding her love life. He is an outspoken star and plans to launch a podcast shortly. He always prefers to answer all the questions of the public.

Kirk uploaded many pictures along with girlfriends. But no one knows they are just friends or in a relationship. He is married, but fans always lose their minds over this topic. He never speaks about this in public.

Career

It is all about Jersey Shore and has a sense of a reboot with new people. Kirk Medas started his acting career when he appeared in the season Floribama Shore in 2017. He took advantage of the social media platform and became very popular quickly. Moreover, Gus, a close friend of Aimee, Candace, Jeremiah, Korni, and other friends, worked with them.

He is active under the user name @kirkmedas on Instagram, with more than 263,000 followers. Moreover, the actor also utilized his account to bring followers to speed up his daily activities.

Social Media Appearance

The American reality star has millions of followers on Instagram under the username @kirkmedas. He shares amazing photos there. Besides, Kirk has a TikTok account under the username @kirkmedas_ with 39k followers.

Net Worth

Kirk is living a luxurious life and owns financial assets and liabilities. Well, he is earning substantial money from his acting career. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Kirk Medas is $30k. In these homes, automobiles and bank accounts are all included.