Kody Cephus: Age, Career, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Kody is a famous child celebrity and has an exquisite sense of style. He has had a good time with friends and family. Kody Cephus is a famous American actor born on 2nd March 2015. His birthplace is Los Angeles, California. Kody is the son of Kiari Kendrell Cephus. His father is also a rapper in the united states and a member of the hip-hop and trap music group named Migos.

He belongs to the American nationality. He was only six years old when he gained attention and came into the limelight alongside with father. He married Cardi B, who is also an American rapper. They separated after some time. His mother’s name is Oriel Jamie.

So let’s know about all the details of Kody Cephus. Kody is a public school student and now have been searching for information regarding his schooling. He has a younger half-sibling and two elder half-siblings. Their names are Kaliea Marie Cephus, Jordan Cephus and Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Kody Cephus’ Physical Appearance

Kody Cephus’ height is three feet and 2 inches, yet he weighs 37 kg. There are no other details about his body measurements.

Career

Kody is too young for his profession and is frequently featured in rap videos. Kody has been featured in many publications, including The Source, Essence, and Hot New Hip Hop. His father, Offset, is a performer, composer, and rapper.

Along with his cousins, Quavo and Takeoff, Offset created the hip-hop and trap music group Migos in 2008. They came into the limelight by releasing the track ‘Versace’ in 2013. Moreover, they released their album Yung Rich Nation in 2015. Their song Bad and Boujee became an internet sensation in 2017.

Relationship Status

Kody is too young to marry or for a relationship. However, he got famous because of his father and stepmother. His father married Cardi B, who is an American rapper. In 2017, offset and girlfriend Cardi B started dating, and after a few months, they married in September 2017.

However, the couple separated in December 2018 after one year. Offset also dated other women, like he dated model Amber Rose. Besides, he remained in a relationship with Alexis Skky and Justin Watson.

Kody Cephus’s Net Worth

Kody Cephus is enjoying his father’s net worth, who is a multi-millionaire. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Offset is 16 million. His property, funds, and earnings are included in this net worth. All primary income comes from being a rapper and composer.