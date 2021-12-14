Exhibition of largest manuscript of the Holy Quran in Sahiwal

Sahiwal (The Breaking Times – Salman Khalid) The Punjab Council of the Arts organized an exhibition of the world’s largest handwritten copy of the Holy Quran in Sahiwal.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Wajid Ali Shah inaugurated the exhibition of manuscript of the Holy Quran. Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Noorani Mujaddidi got the privilege of writing the 41 feet long and 8 feet wide Quranic manuscript.

Participants took keen interest in the exhibition of the handwritten version of the Holy Quran in Sahiwal. People appreciated the writer’s spirit.

Arts Council Director Farast Ali, government officials, media representatives and citizens in large numbers attended the exhibition.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the management of the Arts Council for organizing the holy exhibition. He said that handwriting of Holy Quran is no less than a blessing.

The Director Arts Council said that the writer had made a name for himself all over the world with his brilliant efforts. The Arts Council will continue to hold such events.