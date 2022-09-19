Late Stuart Damon and Wife Dierdre Ann Ottewill Children: Jennifer Zonis and Christopher

Do you know Deirdre Ann Ottewell is the wife of late actor Stuart Damon? He is Emmy winning actor and best known for his role as Dr. Alan Quartermaine on the soap opera ‘General Hospital.’ The popular actor died at age 84 because of renal failure. They have two children named Jennifer Zonis and Christopher.

Who is Deirdre Ann Ottewill

Deirdre Ann Ottewill is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is an actress, singer, and dancer and came into the limelight as Stuart Damon’s wife. She was the dancer in the popular show named Sing Along With Mitch from 1961 to 1964.

Relationship Status

Deirdre Ann Ottewill and Stuart married on 12th March 1961. Their marriage remained for 60 years until the death of Stuart. They have two children named Jennifer Zonis and Christoper Zonis. They also adopted her grandson named, Alexander. His son loved, he loved playing Alan and hat was so appreciative.

Who Was Stuart Damon

Damon was born on 5th February 1937. He went to Brandeis University And graduated in 1958.

That was one year when Broadway was involved with “First Impression and spent a year in the original production of ‘Irma La Douce.’ He also produced Man of Magic and Charlie Girl.

Stuart made his screen debut in 1962 and appeared in a drama series named Naked City. People noticed him when he joined the cast of Roger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Moreover, the late actor’s first recurring role was in “The Champions.”

His Dr. Alan role in General Hospital was famous in 1977. He portrayed the physician’s role, and he was nominated for Emmys seven times. He won the best actor in 1999 on behalf of his role.

Port Charles was another amazing series of Stuart. His other famous soap operas were As The World Turns and Days of Our Lives. Moreover, the guest roles were observed in The New Mike Hammer, Fantasy Island, Diagnosis Murder, and Hotel.

He appeared in movies such as A Touch of the Casanovas, Perry Mason: The Case of The Killer Kiss, Destination Moonbase-Alpha, and Rain from Stars.