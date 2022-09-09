LaTisha Scott’s Age, Net worth, Relationship Status, and All Other Details

Latisha Scott is a popular and successful entrepreneur and an American tv star. She owns a real estate company. She is the CEO and owner of Infinity Properties LLC and leads a company. Here let’s talk about all the details of Latisha Scott’s Age, Early Life, Relationship, and many more.

Early life of Latisha Scott

Latisha Scott was born on 1st October 1981, in Alabama. Ms. Wada is her mother. There is no other detail of her family. Latisha’s height is five feet and five inches, and she weighs 60 kgs. she is active on Instagram with 111k followers. Latisha Scott’s age is 40 years.

She has always wanted to become an entrepreneur since childhood. Therefore, she enrolled at Alabama A & M University to study business administration.

LaTisha enrolled at Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business in 2019 and earned a degree in Real Estate Development. She started her real estate profession and became a registered real estate adviser and property manager.

Relationship Status

This year in January, Latisha and her husband Named, Marsau, were featured in Essence Magazine. They appeared in the show Love & Marriage series and talked about the lives of three African-American couples. They made a band together to promote Huntsville, Alabama’s burgeoning economy. Moreover, they were also featured in Sheen Magazine.

Her husband is a general commercial contractor. They met first time in college and exchanged vows on 2nd September 2006. They have three children named Mila, Maci, and Marsau Jr. Moreover, her husband is so supportive and always encourages women to seek employment and balance their professional and personal life.

Professional Life

Latisha is now the owner of infinity Properties LLC which is a real estate development company. She has always invested in the organization from its inception in 2019. Well, she said that was not a planned road of her real estate entrepreneurship. She worked so hard, and her spouse always supported her.

During the show Love & Marriage, fans noticed Marsau’s attitude toward working women. So it was clear that behind Latisha’s successful real estate career, there was a supportive hand from his husband. Moreover, the couple is also the owner of Blaque Cigar Lounge.

It is a multi-business enterprise in which a bar, restaurants, food and beverage, and other clothing services are included.

Latisha Scott’s Net Worth

She is a wealthy and successful businesswoman. Scott is also a tv celebrity and manages her business. The estimated net worth of Latisha Scott is $8 million.