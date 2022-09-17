Leah Shafer: Is Captain Sandy Married from Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Yawn officiated her wedding on Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans want to know about him as some say she is getting ready with her girlfriends Leah Shafer. Is Captain Sandy married or going to married to Leah Shafer?

Is Captain Sandy married to Leah Shafer?

Who is Leah Shafer? We will talk about all the details. People ask about their marriage, and Sandy said he is only focusing on their relationship yet. Sandy said; honestly, slow and steady wins the race. So I do. I mean, who knows? It’s only been two years, so let’s see.”

They are building a home together in Florida. They have been dating since 2019. In an interview, Leah expressed her feelings for him and said, my feeling of being more drawn to women was always there; however, I ignored it. But it got stronger when I reached my 30s. I met Sandy, knew who I am, and brought out what I had inside.”

She also pointed out that Captain Sandy brings her hope for their future. She is the one, I know, sandy, and I want forever this .”

Who Is Leah Shafer

Leah Shafer was born on 27th September 1973. Lee And Cheryl Dale are her parents. They live in Torrance, The South Bay region of Los Angeles County, California. They shifted to Hesperia, California, when Leah was seven years old. She is the only daughter of her two brothers.

Leah revealed the unfortunate news of her father’s death on Instagram. She writes, today, my father was laid to rest out here in Missouri at the small grave. It needed closure for all. He was a humble, simple, and God Loving man, and my mom lost her soul mate. I love you, daddy, and @captainsandrayawn; thank you for being my side.”

Professional Life of Leah Shafer

Leah Shafer is a popular musical artist and business owner. Being a singer, she released albums such as You’re My Everything, Her Other Life, and A woman On Fire.

The famous songs, In better Hands Now, Story of My Life, Captivate Us, Keep On Moving On, Story of My Life, Love Came For Me, and Mama’s In Heaven are included.

Not only singer Leah is also an entrepreneur and owner of the health beauty brand named Hydralounge. The brand promotes skin hydration as the website claims, “ Our IV therapies have been formulated to provide the body with the vitamins, fluids, nutrients, electrolytes, and antioxidants that you need. With this brand of beauty, her music career gave her a handsome amount of net worth.