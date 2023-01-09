Let’s Know About plus size model Jordyn Woods Net Worth, Early And Professional Life

A popular and well-known model, Jordyn Woods also became an Instagram diva. She is popular as a plus-size model and made appearances in many popular magazines. She has a friendship with Kylie Jenner, and she also got the chance to appear in a popular reality tv show named Life of Kylie. Her brother is famous as a tattoo artist. Poole is curious to know Jordyn Woods Net worth, early and professional life, and all other details. Let’s talk about it.

Early and Professional Life

Jordyn Woods was born on 23rd September 1997. Her mother’s name is Elizabeth Woods; she raised her as a single parent and managed a successful job as a brand manager and a photographer. Her birthplace is Los Angeles, California.

She has been a working star since childhood, and at the age of six, she began modeling for a company named Ford Modelling Agency. It was her first experience in front of the camera, and then she began a friendship with Kylie Jenner and shifted to Calabasas when she was 13.

Jordyn opened a Vince account, which was her first online success. She got a solid number of admirers on behalf of her work. However, Jordyn created the Instagram profile and now has more than 11.4 million followers. She is active on Twitter and has a YouTuber channel with more than 250k subscribers.

After that, Jordyn Woods net worth increased when she got offers from big fashion and talent agencies. She signed a contract with Wilhelmina International and became the plus-size mannequin. In a very short time, she became an Instagram star and the most wanted curvy model in America.

After that, she got more and more appreciation. In one of her posts, she talked about self-love and inspired many people. Jordyn became the ambassador for the “ lovesick” line that promotes trendy plus-size clothing.

Personal Life

Jordyn Woods has a long-time relationship with Kylie. The band got more strong when she was pregnant. The entire family loved her so much, especially her sisters. Moreover, she attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in Italy. She also has a friendship with Jaden Smith, and she calls him “Uncle Willy.” Many rumors also went viral, like her relationship was in danger with Kylie because of Tristan, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Jordyn Woods Net Worth

Jordyn Woods net worth is almost $6 million and she earns most of her money from her fashion career as a plus-size model. She worked with famous magazines such as Mane Addicts and Vogue. Besides, Jordyn did much commercial work with famous brands, and the social media platform Instagram made her quite wealthy. She always maintains her lifestyle and loves expensive cars.