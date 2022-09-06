Let’s Talk about All the Details of Homestead Rescue Star Katie and Matt Raney

Matt Raney is the son of Martin Raney, and Martin is the star of the Discovery Channel series Homestead Rescue. Matt and his sister Misty are the main characters, being the hunting specialist. He and his wife, Katie Raney, lives in Alaska. They will join the spin-off discovery show Raney Ranch. People are curious to know who died on homestead rescue.

Early Life of Katie Raney

Katie is in her 30s mid and lives in Wasilla, Alaska, with her son and husband. Michael Mike and Nancy Schumpery are her parents. Her father was born in Kalispell, Montana. He went to Kalispell Hugh School and Northwest Nazarene College.

Moreover, he worked in many organizations and served at the National Forest Services, Regional Fund, Coastal Villages, HUD office of Native programs, and Alaska Division of Emergency Services. Her father died on 2nd July 2020. She has two brothers named Jesse D Bird and Michael D Bird. Her height is five feet and seven inches. There is no detail regarding her professional life.

She tagged along with her husband, started helping with the family’s Raney Ranch, and came into a relationship with Matt. Katie’s father-in-law was an expert craftsman and survivalist. She is also interested in learning craftsmanship and shares snaps of her work on Instagram.

Relationship between Kate and Matt Raney

Matt and Katie got married on 1st May 2016. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding ceremony. They have two children and welcomed their son Indy in 2018, and then in2021, a baby girl was born.

Katie on Homestead Rescue

Katie joined the Homestead Rescue series along with her husband and in-laws. She announced the production in December 2020. Katie was grateful to be a part of the project.

Raney’s work shapes the homestead to outlast the homesteader by setting them up with horrifying elements for long-term success to endure anything thrown their way. She created a way to make their dreams come true and started a small business in Girdwood, Alaska.