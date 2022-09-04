Let’s Talk About Cara Webb Hanson, Wife of Victor Davis Hanson

Do you know who Cara Webb Hanson is? She is the wife of Victor Davis Hanson, a noted novelist, and professor at California State University. Victor is a contributor to The Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, a well-known media publication, as a commentator on ancient and modern combat and present politics.

He received the American philological association’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 1991. Victor has also been the writer of Tribune Content Agency since 2004 and never missed a single week.

Life of Cara Webb Hanson

Cara Webb Hanson and Victor Davis Hanson were married on 18th June 1977. Davis is a conservative commentator, military historian, and classicist from the United States. Also, he is also an author and professor at California State University Fresno.

https://www.instagram.com/hooverinstitution/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cfcbb88e-37cf-4423-a5e6-25b093698dc5

Victor and Cara are well-known for their charitable work and fundraisers. She was also the fundraiser for Smith Magenis Syndrome Research Foundation in May 2019. Moreover, she gave to Krista Busch Lara’s birthday event to benefit the Lucile Packard Foundation for children’s health in May 2020.

Relationship Status of Victor and Cara

Victor Davis and his wife Cara Webb have an age gap of almost 5 to 10 years. This age difference is estimated based on their appearance.

Victor is 68 years old, and Cara kept her age a secret, but she seems to be in her late 50s. The couple has three children Pauline, William, and Susannah.

Sunnah Merry Hanson is the youngest daughter who died in 2014. She earned a master’s degree in public policy from Pepperdine University and was a graduate student at the University of California. The family went through a difficult time, and they posted an impassioned obituary for their daughter. Cara is active on Facebook under the username @cara.w.hanson.