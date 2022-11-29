Lexi Rivera’s Net Worth, Early Life, Professional Life and Others

Lexi Rivera is a famous Instagram influencer in the United States. Her full name is Alexa Brooker Rivera. She is the owner of a self-titled Instagram account. She posted her content under her own name on YouTube. Here we will talk about all the details of Lexi Rivera’s net worth, biography, and details.

Early Life

Lexi Ribera is 21 years old and was born on 7th June 2001. She is an American citizen and belongs to a Christian family. Her birthplace is Huntington Beach, California, The United States.

She went to a local school in Huntington Beach, California, United States. She took part in many tournaments and put in a lot of effort. However, she was never interested in schoolwork.

Lexi is unmarred, but she was involved with ben Azalart. Her parents’ names are Mr.John Rivera and Mrs. Laura Rivera. She has four siblings, ad the eldest sibling’s name is Blake Rivera. The brothers’ names are Brice Rivera and Brent Rivera.

Aspects of Her Persona

Lexi is a well-known, stunning, attractive, hot, and gorgeous actress. She has an appealing and pleasant personality, with a lovely grin and a thin figure. Her body measurement is 32-24-22 inches. Her height is five feet and five inches, and she weighs 54 kg. No doubt she has amazing features such as green eyes, scorching in color, and wonderful blonde hair.

Professional Life

Lexi has a YouTube channel that started in her career. She posted pranks and comedic videos on her channel. Lexi is active on other social media platforms, too, such as Instagram, YouTuber, and others. Lexi shared a video in 2019 with the title “I’m Pregnant.” She has a massive number of viewers on this video. She collaborated on a video with Andre Davila.

Lexi Rivera’s Net Worth

According to sources, Lexi Rivera has an estimated net worth is $2 million. She makes most of her income from many social media accounts. Lexi asserted that she is a fan of the television series “Happy Friday.” She asserted in the movie “Blades of Glory,” which was released in 2007.

She maintains his own channel and has over 8.13 million subscribers and one billion views. Moreover, Lexi has approximately more than 8.3 million followers on Instagram.