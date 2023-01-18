Lindsay Rhodes Bio, Professional Life, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

Lindsay Rhodes is a popular sportscaster and tv personality. She is famous for her work as a reporter for FSN or Fox Sports Network. Currently, she works as a host for the NFL and a live reporter. Here we will talk about all the details of Lindsay Rhodes Life.

Lindsey is a popular tv personality and made an appearance on Southern California Sports Reports 2000 and Insight Bowl 2008. She is also well known because of her awards in journalism. Lindsey is recognized as the best person in the industry. She is a prominent name in the business too.

Early Life

Lindsey Rhodes was born on the day of 1976 in El Toro, California. She grew up in El Toro. There is no information regarding her parents. She was interested in journalism at a very young age. Rhodes went to a local high school and became the sports editor for her high school yearbook. However, she joined the University of Southern California and graduated in 1998.

Relationship Status

Lindsey Rhodes married Matt Rhodes. They tied in the knot on 19th February 2012. In 2014, she gave birth to a son and another after a year. Besides family, she focuses on her career. Lindsey loves posting pictures of her husband and children on social media.

Professional Life

Lindsey began working in journalism in 1988. She has served as a sports editor for high school for four years. Moreover, after completing graduation, Lindsey started working at ABC network in Yakima, Washington, and also worked on sports on weekdays and weekends.

After several years, she shifted to KKFX, a Fox Affiliate in Santa Barbara, California. Also, her work at the Summer Olympics 2008 was appreciated, where she worked as an NFL Versus College Football.

Lindsay Rhodes Net Worth

Lindsay Rhodes has been working at FSN for six years. She also worked at NBC Sports and NFL Network. She earned money from her journalism career. Her salary at FSN is $43,640. Her estimated net worth is $1.3 million.