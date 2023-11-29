Who is Lyndrea Price? Everything About Sister of Tennis Players

You might not have heard much about Lyndrea Price. She’s not widely known on her own, but she’s connected to someone famous.

Lyndrea Price is the older stepsister of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. She works in the fashion industry as a merchandiser and developer. She is a very hardworking woman, and her accomplishments make her mother proud.

If you’re interested in learning more about Lyndrea Price, scroll down this article to find additional details about this prominent member of a celebrity family in the information provided below.

Early Life

Lyndrea Price was born in 1978 in the United States. Her parents are Yusef Rasheed and Oracene Price, a well-known tennis coach.

Lyndrea grew up with two sisters, Yetunde and Isha Price, and two half-sisters who are professional tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams.

Being part of this family, tennis is a big part of her life. Her mother, Oracene Price, was instrumental in guiding Venus and Serena’s tennis careers, ultimately leading them to become legendary figures in the sport.

Professional Life

Lyndrea Price isn’t only famous for being part of a celebrity family; she’s also a dedicated woman with an accomplished career. Her sisters, too, have achieved notable success in their own lives, but they admire their sister’s success.

She has been involved in different projects, like working on TV series such as “Game On!” and “King Richard.” Moreover, she even appeared in a documentary called “Venus and Serena,” which adds to her link with the world of tennis.

Personal Life

Lyndrea Price is now 45 years old. Besides being recognized for her family connections, she’s also known for the decisions she’s made in her own life. She’s dating someone named Vernon Imani, who works as an assistant at America Campus Communities.

Even though they live a comfortable life, Lyndrea and Vernon have decided not to have children. Lyndrea prefers to keep things private, staying away from controversies, and she maintains a straightforward and focused approach to her personal life.

Family Legacy

Even though Lyndrea has become known in the fashion world, she’s even more famous because of her connection to her mother, Oracene Price, and half-sisters, Venus and Serena Williams.

Her mom is a tennis coach, and her sisters have achieved incredible success in tennis, winning many big tournaments and even Olympic medals. This has established a long-lasting legacy for their family in the sports world.

Net Worth

Because of Lyndrea Price’s effort and commitment, she now enjoys a comfortable life. As of 2023, it’s estimated that she’s worth about $150,000.

Although the details about her specific assets, properties, and other financial information are not public, it’s clear that her successful career in fashion has contributed to the overall success of her family.

Physical Appearance

Lyndrea Price is recognized for being attractive and having a great personality. She’s of average height and has a weight that suits her well.

Although we don’t know the exact details of her body measurements, her striking black eyes and matching black hair add to her overall good looks.

Social Media Presence

In today’s digital era, Lyndrea Price is keeping up with the trend. She has an Instagram account with the username @lyndrea_imani, where she posts pictures and updates about her life for around 13.8k followers.

While her family and siblings are active on different social media platforms, Lyndrea prefers to keep a more private profile. She shares a carefully selected view of her life rather than putting everything out for the public to see.

