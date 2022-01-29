Nobel winner Malala visits Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Peace Award Nobel winner Pakistani Student Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 with her family.

According to the details, Peace Award winning Pakistani student Malala Yousafzai visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the World Expo Dubai Expo 2020 with her family and friends.

Talking to a private TV channel Geo News on the occasion, Malala Yousafzai said that it was a great pleasure to be with her family in the Pakistan Pavilion Dubai.

Artist Shahid Rasam and his colleagues added great contribution in the Pakistan Pavilion. Malala Yousafzai said that the precious copy of Quran Hakim has made great contribution in Pakistan pavilion.

I am proud to be a Pakistani by looking at my artwork. Malala

Malala Yousafzai added that she ate Pakistani foods at the Pakistan Pavilion. The pleasure was enhanced by eating rose hips, carrot halwa.